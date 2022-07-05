iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 chipset to arrive in India next month

After successfully launching the iQOO Neo 6 with a powerful processor, iQOO is now set to unveil the iQOO 9T in India. The phone will most likely be a premium offering by the company as it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which provides significant improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new chipset increases power efficiency by 30 per cent and improves performance by 10 per cent. Like most of its previous phones, iQOO 9T will also be focused on gaming.

iQOO has confirmed to GSMarena that the iQOO 9T will be launched by the end of July. The report mentions that the smartphone will offer power-packed performance and provide a top-notch gaming experience considering its high-end processor. The iQOO 9T will be an upgrade over the previously launched iQOO 9 Pro, which was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the price and other specs of the smartphone are not known yet, but considering its specs, it will be priced above Rs 50,000 in India. If we look at the other phones in the iQOO 9 series, the iQOO 9 Pro sells at Rs 43,000 in India, the 9 Pro is sold for Rs 65,000. The 9T could also be priced more than the 9 Pro or to ease things a bit, iQOO might even lower the price tag of the upcoming flagship phone. It is also to be noted that the iQOO 10 series is expected to launch in China soon. Post the China launch, the phone will also arrive in India.

iQOO 10 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 chipset, which is said to power the upcoming range of flagship phones from brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, Asus and many others. The iQOO 10, which is going to be the company's newest offering in the premium segment, is expected to come with 200W fast charging support. This is a first in the smartphone market, as no smartphone maker has attempted 200W charging support yet.