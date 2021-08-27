iQOO announces All Stars Cup, a Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament with a prize pool of Rs 5 lakh

Marking a push to the esports community in India, smartphone brand iQOO has announced the launch of its first gaming IP "iQOO All Stars Cup." The gaming tournament will see a number of teams competing in the popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India for the top spot.

iQOO has revealed that the event will go live on August 26, 6:00 PM and will go on until August 31, 2021. The gaming event by iQOO will be live-streamed on iQOO Esports official YouTube channel, and iQOO fans will be able to watch the entire six days of the Esports battle.

The tournament will host a competition between the top 16 BGMI teams in India. As part of the prize pool, the top three winners of the tournament will receive a winning amount of Rs 5,00,000. Some of the amounts will also be offered to the "Fully Loaded Performer", aka the MVP of the tournament.

The gaming event comes as the latest effort by iQOO to cement its position in the gaming industry in India. The company has launched a series of smartphones aimed at offering gaming prowess to users. iQOO 7 Legend is one such example that retails in India for a starting price of Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. We reviewed the device recently, and here is what we think about it.

As for the push for the gaming ecosystem in India, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing iQOO, commented, "We see huge potential in the growing esports space and are committed to empower the next-generation gamers of the country."

iQOO also launched its new round of flagship smartphones in China recently. Called the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro, the new devices by iQOO come as the successors to the iQOO 7 series and carry some upgrades over the previous generation. The devices are set to go on sale in China later this month, but their India availability has not been hinted upon yet.

As for what they entail, the new iQOO 8 series devices come with a Snapdragon 888 series processor on both the variants this time, as well as new colour options for the devices. iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro also boast high refresh rate displays and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You can read all about the new iQOO smartphones here.