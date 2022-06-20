iQoo may launch its most premium smartphone in India in July

iQoo is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone - the iQoo 9T in India soon. According to 91Mobiles, citing "industry sources", the new device will launch in the country in July, though the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. The report highlights that the iQoo 9T will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is yet to feature in mainstream smartphones. The new report comes amid the speculated launch of iQoo 10-series in China in the coming weeks.

iQoo already offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered iQoo 9 Pro in the country. If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the latest iQoo 9T to offer better CPU and GPU performance. We are yet to check whether the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is plagued by heating issues, which most Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset-powered smartphones face.

The report further tips the iQoo 9T to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging support. It is reported that the packaging might also include a 120W charging brick. Several brands have been adding this fast-charging tech to their smartphones, including iQoo. For instance, its iQoo 9 Pro also comes with 120W fast charging support. Smartphones with 120W fast charging are claimed to fully charge in roughly 25 minutes.

Other key specifications of the iQoo 9T remain unclear, and the company is yet to confirm its launch. The pricing details of the phone are also unknown. Currently, the iQoo 9 Pro is available in India for Rs 64,990 for the 8GBRAM and 256GB storage. There's also a 12GB RAM model with the same storage, available at Rs 69,990. Since the rumoured iQoo 9T is speculated to offer advanced features, we expect the phone to cost above Rs 65,000.

The iQoo 10 series is also rumoured to launch in July, and we are awaiting more details from the company.

