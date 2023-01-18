iQOO Neo 6 gets a price cut on Amazon ahead of iQOO Neo 7 launch 

India's mid-range segment got a new entrant as iQOO launched the Neo 6 in India. The smartphone is the first phone in the Neo series and hailed as the most powerful one. One of the factors that make the Neo 6 a powerful device is its processor. The Neo 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. The Neo 6 is intrinsically designed for hardcore gamers. It is, in fact, the official smartphone of Battlegraounds Mobile India Pro series. The smartphone features a big 6.62-inch AMOLED display and has a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GW1P sensor.

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available for purchase starting 31st May, 2022 on Amazon.in, and the iQOO e-store in two elegant color options Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. Additionally, the brand is providing two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.The smartphone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 25,999 which is inclusive of bank offers and Amazon discount. If you make the payment using your ICICI credit card, you can get an instant cashback of Rs 3000

iQOO Neo features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also equipped0 with Extended RAM 2.0. It comes with 4G Extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB.

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 6 features a triple camera setup which includes a 64 MP OIS Main Camera with GW1P sensor, accompanied by an 8MP Wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The iQOO Neo 6 packs 4700mAh display with support for 80W fast charger.