iQOO Neo 6 gets discounted in India, now starts at Rs 26,999

Following the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQOO Neo 6 gets discounted in India. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available at a discounted price on Amazon starting July 1 until July 4. After the discount, the Nord 2T competitor goes as low as Rs 26,999. In addition, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering the iQOO 9 series as well as iQOO Z series.

The limited period offer brings the price of the iQOO Neo 6 to Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Basically, the e-commerce platform is offering Rs 3,000 instant discount to consumers shopping using ICICI Bank credit card only. The platform is also offering Rs 12,150 off in exchange. The offer is also valid on the top-end model that comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

On paper, the iQOO Neo 6 looks tempting, but this discount offer makes it an even better deal. The smartphone clearly goes against the likes of the newly launched OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The Nord phone starts at a price of Rs 28,999 and goes up to Rs 33,999. The bank offers bring the price of the Nord 2T down by Rs 1500, which makes it an even better deal. The Nord 2T will go on sale across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores, and other major offline partner stores from July 5.

iQOO 9 5G is also available at discount. Amazon is offering Rs 4,000 off on the smartphone which brings the price down to Rs 38,999. For this price, the iQOO 9 5G is totally worth it. In fact, it also makes one of the best phones under the price tag of Rs 40,000. The offer, though, is applicable for ICICI credit card users only and on both variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Xiaomi 12S and other flagship smartphones launching in 2022