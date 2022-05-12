iQOO Neo 6 India launch confirmed, to feature Snapdragon 870 SoC

iQOO Neo 6 is set to debut soon in India. The company has confirmed the launch of its new Neo series in India. iQOO Neo 6 has been launched in China and is confirmed to come with a different chip, the Snapdragon 870 SoC, in India. In comparison, the Chinese variant comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant will also come with 80W fast charging in India. Much like its other phones in India, iQOO is likely to add the 80W fast charging adapter in the box. It looks like the iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant will essentially launch as a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE, which was launched earlier this month in China.

In that case, the iQOO Neo 6 Indian variant will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. There will be support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also come with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

On the back, the Neo 6 Indian variant will feature a triple-camera setup. It will come with a 64MP main camera sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the Indian variant could come with a 16MP front camera sensor.

The device is also likely to pack a 4700 mAh battery, which is also found in the company's flagship smartphone in India, the iQOO 9 Pro. However, as mentioned above, the charging speed will be capped at 80W. One can expect the phone to charge from zero to 100 per cent in about 30-35 minutes.

The Indian variant might be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. The device's base model with 8GB of RAM is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. The 12GB RAM option, on the other hand, could be priced under Rs 35,000 in India.

iQOO Neo 6 India launch date is yet to be announced. We can expect the phone to debut by the end of May or early June.