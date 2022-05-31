iQOO Neo 6 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and how to watch livestream

iQOO Neo 6 is all set to debut in India today. The smartphone, which will be a mid-range offering, will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Apart from the popular processor, the Neo 6 also features a big screen, a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, Android 12 out of the box and more. The product page of the Neo 6 has already gone live on Amazon and the launch event will start at 12 noon.

iQOO also revealed the design and colour scheme of the upcoming smartphone. The design also shows the camera layout of the Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6: Price in India and how to watch livestream

iQOO Neo 6 is a mid-range offering by the company. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. The smartphone will compete with the likes of the Motorola Edge 30, Samsung Galaxy M53 and others in a similar price bracket. The teaser revealed the phone will be offered in Blue and Rainbow gradient colour options. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon and will be launched on the same platform on May 31. Here is the link to the event

iQOO Neo 6: Specifications

iQOO has not revealed the specifications and price of the phone. As per previous leaks, the Neo 6 is expected to feature a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED with support for 120Hz display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Neo 6 is expected to come in two, three RAM variants, with the 12GB variant being the top one. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery with support 80W fast charging.



