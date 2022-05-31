iQOO Neo 6 launched in India: Top specs, features, price and everything else you need to know

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched in India. The smartphone is the company's latest entry into the mid-range smartphone market. The Neo 6 is the first phone in the Neo series to be launched in India. It is also hailed as the most powerful one in the entire Neo series. The Neo 6 is driven by the Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. It is an ideal phone for gamers and the phone is even touted as the official smartphone of Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro series.

To enhance the gaming experience, iQOO Neo 6 has launched a couple of additional accessories. If you are a hardcore gamer, you should check out the ultra cooling back clip and finger sleeves. The IQOO ultra cooling back clip is designed for rapid heat release and keeps the phone cool even during rigorous gaming sessions, whereas the finger sleeves offer a flawless touch experience. It is made up of hydrophilic nylon fiber that soaks all the moisture and keeps the user's fingertips dry and comfortable.

Talking about the iQOO Neo 6,Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer of iQOO, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Neo series in India with the launch of Neo 6. Our first smartphone from the Neo series is a power-packed offering with segment-leading performance, gaming capabilities with a refreshing design and a capable camera. It is a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance package at a competitive price. We intend to bring the right product to the right set of consumers while also delivering cutting-edge technological innovation, an excellent gaming experience and better camera features."

So let us have a look at the specifications and features of the iQOO Neo 6

Display: The Neo 6 features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has an E4 display panel which makes colour transition more natural than the E3 display panel.

Processor: The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

RAM: The iQOO Neo 6 comes in two RAM variants including the 8GB and 12GB

Storage: The Neo 6 comes with up to 256GB of storage.

Rear camera: iQOO Neo 6 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 64 MP OIS Main Camera with GW1P sensor, accompanied by an 8MP Wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Battery: The Neo 6 is powered by a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 6: Features

iQOO has claimed that the Neo 6 has been intrinsically designed for flagship level gaming experience. The company says that it has features such as 36907mm2 and 5-layer 3D graphite cooling plates of the Cascade Cooling System. The phone is also equipped with 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor that boasts 20 per cent higher vibration strength, 27 per cent lower vibration frequency along with noise reduction by 19 per cent, allowing haptic feedback during gaming for an immersive experience

The iQOO Neo 6 camera app supports various filters and lets users try out various modes such as Stylish Night Filter, Long Exposure, Pop Art, Party Portrait Style, Dual View-Video, Sound Zooming, etc.



iQOO Neo 6: Price in India and availability

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available for purchase starting 31st May, 2022 on Amazon.in, and the iQOO e-store in two elegant color options, Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. Additionally, the brand is providing two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.The smartphone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 25,999, which is inclusive of bank offers and Amazon discount. If you make the payment using your ICICI credit card, you can get an instant cashback of Rs 3000.