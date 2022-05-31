iQOO Neo 6 quick review: A power-packed mid-ranger

iQOO Neo 6 marks the debut of the Neo series in India. The Neo 6 is the first smartphone in the Neo series. With a dozen features on the table, the iQOO Neo 6 is the company's modest attempt at offering a powerful device in the mid-range segment. The smartphone not only uses a powerful chipset, Snapdragon 870 SoC-under the hood, but also features a 64-megapixel triple camera setup with OIS. Another delightful aspect about the phone is the 80W fast charging support that refills the 4700mAh battery in less than an hour.

From a vantage point, the Neo 6 does look like a dependable Android phone with a lot on its plate. But whether it will stand out in a highly-competitive zone, i.e, the mid-range segment is something that can be confirmed only after putting the phone through tough tests. For now, we at India Today Tech got a chance to spend a couple of days on the phone and here are our initial impressions.

iQOO Neo 6: Design and display

The iQOO Neo 6 is a large phone, to say the least. I have been using the Motorola Edge 30 and Vivo T1 Pro 5G simultaneously and, needless to say, the iQOO Neo is the tallest amongst the three. Not only in terms of length, the phone is also slightly broader and heavier than the other two. So if you have an inclination towards sleeker phones, the Neo 6 may not appease you much. Having said that, the phone features curved sides, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold the device. The weight, which is 190 grams, does not come in the way of day-to-day operations.

The iQOO Neo 6 looks strikingly similar to the phones launched by Vivo and Oppo in the recent past. Vivo and iQOO are sister companies, but iQOO has chosen a safer route by not experimenting too much with its design. The rear panel has a gradient finish and features a square-shaped camera module, which protrudes a little. iQOO had said during the product briefing that the design of the camera module is inspired by retro futurism. It is a replica of a traditional polaroid camera. The phone has a plastic build, but contrary to beliefs, plastic doesn't make the phone look flimsy or cheap. It feels premium and chic.

The display size is good enough for anyone who wants to enjoy a movie or web series during their metro rides. It has very thin bezels around the corners and a chin which is thinner than most phones in the sub- Rs 30,000 segment. I finished watching Jersey on the iQOO Neo 6 during my metro commutes and what a delight it has been. The display quality and dual stereo speaker provide a mini-theatre-like experience on the go.

iQOO Neo 6: Performance and camera

The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. The variant I am reviewing has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The processor offers 5G connectivity, faster performance, improved AI and Wi-Fi connectivity and comes with a special focus on gaming as well. The same SoC has been used in the Xiaomi Mi 11x, which is similarly priced in India. The phone focuses extensively on performance and gaming.

The phone handles day-to-day tasks seamlessly and as far as gaming is concerned, I am yet to test graphically demanding games on the iQOO Neo 6. In order to put the phone through rigorous tests, I will have to spend more time with it.The battery charges up pretty quickly and an 80W fast charger should be credited for that. Having said that, the battery also drains faster than usual. However, that shouldn't be an issue considering the phone has an 80W charger to support it.

Coming to the camera, the 64-megapixel captures impressive details in day light; the other sensors, not so much. But in order to determine the true potential of the macro as well as the wide angle lens, I will have to spend some more time with the phone.

If you want to have a detailed view of the performance and camera of the iQOO Neo 6, you will have to stay tuned for the complete review.

iQOO Neo 6: Should you buy?

The iQOO Neo 6 is a powerful phone in the mid-range category. It uses a good chipset to drive the show and comes with 80W fast charging technology. The phone fulfills every possible need of an average buyer but the mid-range segment is crowded with options from every possible OEM. You may get something better at a cheaper price too. But to find out whether the iQOO Neo 6 carves a niche for itself or not, you will have to wait for the detailed review.