iQOO Neo 6 will reportedly launch in India soon, to take on OnePlus 10R and others

The iQOO Neo 6 is coming to India soon. While the company hasn't yet made an official announcement, tipster Mulkul Sharma is claiming that iQOO is planning to bring it to the Indian market. The news comes just a week after OnePlus launched its 10R smartphone in the Indian market.

The device is already available in China and it is now making its way to other markets. The cited source also claims that the iQOO Neo 6 will be priced in India between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. Interestingly, the company is already selling the recently launched iQOO 9 SE in the same price range. The device is available with a starting price of Rs 33,990.

It now seems that iQOO wants to offer a phone with a more powerful chip and faster charging speeds to give a tough competition to the OnePlus 10R, which is on sale for Rs 38,999. The tipster suggests that iQOO plans to offer users an "all rounder flaghip experience" to users at an affordable price.

In China, the iQOO Neo 6 is shipping with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 80W fast charger. But, the Indian variant is expected to have a slightly different set of features as the tipster claims that the iQOO Neo 6 will differ from the Chinese variant. For your reference, the iQOO 9 SE packs last year's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz display, 66W fast charge, and more.

At the moment, it is unknown what could be the specifications of the Indian variant. In China, the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. The handset has an AMOLED panel that operates at Full HD+ resolution. For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Under the hood is a 4,700mAh battery with 80W charging support. The device ships with Android 12 out of the box. iQOO could keep most of the specs and just change chipset. We will have to wait for some time to know more about the upcoming iQOO Neo 6 smartphone.

For your reference, the 80W model of the OnePlus 10R comes with features like a 5,000mAh battery, Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more.