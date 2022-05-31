iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

India's mid-range segment got a new entrant as iQOO launched the Neo 6 in India. The smartphone is the first phone in the Neo series and hailed as the most powerful one. One of the factors that make the Neo 6 a powerful device is its processor. The Neo 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. The Neo 6 is intrinsically designed for hardcore gamers. It is, in fact, the official smartphone of Battlegraounds Mobile India Pro series. The smartphone features a big 6.62-inch AMOLED display and has a 64-megapixel primary camera with a Samsung GW1P sensor.

Talking about the iQOO Neo 6,Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer iQOO, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Neo series in India with the launch of Neo 6. Our first smartphone from the Neo series is a power-packed offering with segment-leading performance, gaming capabilities with a refreshing design and a capable camera. It is a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance package at a competitive price. We intend to bring the right product to the right set of consumers while also delivering cutting-edge technological innovation, an excellent gaming experience and better camera features."

iQOO Neo 6: Price and availability in India

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available for purchase starting 31st May, 2022 on Amazon.in, and the iQOO e-store in two elegant color options Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. Additionally, the brand is providing two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6: Specifications

iQOO Neo features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also equipped0 with Extended RAM 2.0. It comes with 4G Extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB.

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 6 features a triple camera setup which includes a 64 MP OIS Main Camera with GW1P sensor, accompanied by an 8MP Wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

The iQOO Neo 6 packs 4700mAh display with support for 80W fast charger.