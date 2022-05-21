iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 to be launched in India on May 31

IQOO is all set to launch its next mid-range device, the Neo 6 in India. The company has revealed the Neo 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and 80W fast charging will be launched in India on May 31. IQOO confirmed the launch and Amazon's availability of the smartphone in India, which was later deleted by the company.

In the now deleted teaser, iQOO also revealed the design and colour scheme of the upcoming smartphone. The design also shows the camera layout of the Neo 6, which is set for release in India on May 31.

iQOO Neo 6: Price in India and availability

IQOO Neo 6 is a mid-range offering by the company. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. The smartphone will compete with the likes of the Motorola Edge 30, Samsung Galaxy M53 and others in the similar price bracket. The teaser revealed the phone will be offered in Blue and Rainbow gradient colour options. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon and will be launched on the same platform on May 31.

IQOO Neo 6: Specifications

IQOO has not revealed the specifications and price of the phone. As per previous leaks, the Neo 6 is expected to feature a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED with support for 120Hz display. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Neo 6 is expected to come in two, three RAM variants, with the 12GB variant being the top one. The smartphone is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery with support 80W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Neo 6 features a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box.