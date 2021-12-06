iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 888 processor may launch soon

Vivo's sub-brand IQOO is reportedly working on a new Neo 6 smartphone. In the latest development, an alleged Google Play Console listing of the handset has been leaked, revealing some of its specifications.

The iQOO Neo 6 Google Play Console page indicates that it may have a 6.62 inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, and a pixel density of 398ppi. It comes with Android 11 out of the box with the Origin OS 1.0 custom skin.

It is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with a clock rate of 2.8GHz. This chipset is supposed to integrate an Adreno 660 GPU clocked at 840MHz. The smartphone model supposedly listed on Google Play Console packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The listing also has a render of the phone, which shows centre-positioned punch-hole cutout and curved edges. The volume rocker and power button are on the right side. The triple rear cameras on iQOO Neo 6 may include a 48 megapixel primary shooter, a 13 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is likely to get a 4,400 mAh battery and was previously seen on China's 3C agency website; it was revealed to support 66W charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

At present, the official pricing and availability details of iQOO Neo 6 are unknown. However, according to its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at Rs. 30,000 price segment.

The company is also rumoured to be working on the iQOO Neo 6 SE and Neo 5s.

IQOO is known for producing performance oriented smartphones at an affordable price. The iQOO Z5 is a gaming smartphone that has the Snapdragon 778G chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as standard. It has a 120Hz IPS LCD display that is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary camera.