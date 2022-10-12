iQoo Neo 7 launch set for October 20, could arrive with Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

iQoo has announced the launch date of its next mid-range smartphone, iQoo Neo 6. The company is gearing up to unveil the iQoo Neo 7 in China on October 20, which means next week. The company hasn't yet revealed the specifications of the upcoming 5G phone, but it teased the design. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iQOO phone.

The teasers show that the iQOO Neo 7 has a triple rear camera setup, and the rear panel design is almost the same as its predecessor. The third camera is seemingly placed outside of the circle, which includes two sensors. One will get to see the company's logo at the back of the phone. The company hasn't yet shown off the front, but it will likely be a punch-hole display design that we have been seeing on most Android phones.

The leaks so far suggest that the iQOO Neo 7 will pack a big display that will operate at Full HD+ resolution. The screen is also said to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which is also powering top-end phones from Vivo and Asus.

In terms of optics, the device will reportedly have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V primary sensor at the rear panel. The details of the rest of the sensors are unknown. But, an image shared by the company's product manager showed that the iQOO Neo 7 would be able to deliver good lowlight shots.

The iQOO Neo 7 will reportedly feature a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company could provide support for 120W fast charging support. The device will likely offer an optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is also expected to have an IR blaster and NFC connectivity. It is currently unknown when the device will come to India.