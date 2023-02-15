iQOO Neo 7 launching in India tomorrow: Leaked price, specifications and more

The iQOO Neo 7 will officially launch in India on February 16. In the first few weeks of 2023, we have already witnessed the launch of a few mid-range 5G phones under Rs 30,000. The iQOO Neo 7 is also said to fall in the same price range. It will likely take on the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones. Here is everything you need to know.

iQOO Neo 7: Leaked India price

The iQOO Neo 7 is tipped to cost Rs 26,999, but this price would be with offers. It is being said that the 5G phone's original retail price could be Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The company is also said to announce a 12GB + 256GB storage model, which might cost Rs 34,999. It is important to note that these are not the official prices and we will get clarity on this on February 16.

Its rival, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 256GB configuration. The Realme 10 Pro+ is on sale at a slightly lower price, and people can get it for Rs 24,999 in the country.

iQOO Neo 7: Expected specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 is said to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which will likely have support for Full HD+ resolution. The panel could have up to 1500nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The device even has HDR10+ certifications, as per the leaks.

The iQOO Neo 7 could use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is something that the leaks have so far suggested. The device is expected to run Android 13 OS out of the box, unlike the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

In terms of optics, the company is said to include the typical triple rear camera setup. It could include a 64-megapixel main camera with support for OIS for less shaky videos. It might be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, we could see the standard 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

We expect the mid-range smartphone to have stereo speakers as well. It is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Under the hood, one can expect to see the typical 5,000mAh battery. The company could offer support for 120W fast charging tech.