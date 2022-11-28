iQOO Neo 7 SE full specifications leaked online ahead of December 2 launch

The iQOO Neo 7 SE is all set to launch this week and ahead of the official announcement, most of the specifications have been leaked online. The company unveiled the iQOO Neo 6 SE in May this year and, just after six months, it is launching an upgraded version of the mid-range phone. This is not surprising considering is pretty active and has been updating most of its lineups at this rate.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE will make its debut in China on December 2. There is no word on the India launch yet, but the company is expected to come to the Indian market as well. The iQOO Neo 6 was made available in the country with features almost same as the iQOO Neo 6 SE. Though, the iQOO Neo 7 was also unveiled in China last month. So it is unclear whether both the phones will be announced in India in the coming months or only one of them will make it to India.

While we will get to know more about it in the coming weeks, let's take a look at the possible specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE phone. The alleged smartphone has been spotted on TENAA listing, which reveals that the iQOO Neo 7 SE will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that will operate at Full HD+ resolution and refresh at 120Hz.

The mid-range 5G phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC, which is something that the company has already confirmed. It could be backed by up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE could pack a slightly bigger battery under the hood compared to its predecessor. The listing reveals that the mid-range phone will feature a 4,8880mAh unit, up from a 4,700mAh battery. The company is said to provide support for 120W fast charging and it is also expected to bundle a fast charger.

In terms of optics, there could be a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary camera. This time around, there might be a 2-megapixel camera instead of an 8-megapixel sensor, which is a downgrade. The third one is also a 2-megapixel sensor, which might be for macro shots. However, these 2-megapixel sensors are of no use in real life and you don't get much of a result. But, these are not the official specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 SE. The company will reveal it on December 2 and we will have more details this week.