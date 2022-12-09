iQOO Neo 7 SE launched with AMOLED screen, 120W fast charging, and more

The iQOO Neo 7 SE has been launched in China. The key features of the smartphone are 120W fast charging, a powerful enough MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display, and more. There is no word on the global launch yet, but the handset is expected to make its debut in India too because the company also announced the iQOO Neo 6 in the country. This was originally the iQOO Neo 6 SE smartphone in China. So, there are chances that the company could do the same with the latest version too. Here is everything you need to know.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE comes with a starting price of CNY 2,099 in China, which is around Rs 24,800 in India when converted. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price is expected to be slightly higher if and when it launches in the Indian market. To recall, the iQOO Neo 6 was launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 29,999.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE has typical mid-range specifications that one would expect in the Rs 30,000 price range. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that runs at Full HD+ resolution. The panel has support for 120Hz refresh rate for smoother performance. The screen offers about peak brightness of 1,300nits, similar to many mid-range premium phones.

Under the hood, one will find the typical 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 120W fast charging tech. The company bundles a fast charger in the retail box, unlike brands like Apple and Samsung. The provided charger can top up the phone's battery by 60 percent in about 10 minutes, as per the company.

For photography, one will find three cameras at the back of the iQOO Neo 7 SE. The mid-range phone features a 65-megapixel main camera with support for OIS. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This time around, the company has skipped the 8-megapixel sensor in favour of a 2-megapixel sensor, which is a downgrade. These 2-megapixel sensors are of no use in real life and you don't get much of a result. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

While the India launch date for the iQOO Neo 7 SE is unknown, we do know that the company is gearing up to announce the iQOO 11 smartphone. The brand has confirmed that this 5G phone will soon arrive in the country. There are high chances that we will witness the launch of the iQOO Neo 7 SE in 2023 because it isn't expected to unveil too many devices in just a few weeks of time.