iQOO Neo 7 with 120W charging, 64MP OIS camera launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

The iQOO Neo 7, the successor of the iQOO Neo 6 of last year, has been launched in India. The new iQOO smartphone looks similar to its older sibling, though it's relatively heavier (193 grams). That's likely because the iQOO Neo 7 now carries a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone also carries an upgraded SoC by MediaTek. The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 on the Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 7 price in India and offers

Despite a similar design, the iQOO Neo 7 comes in new colours. Customers can choose between Interstellar Black or Frost Blue, though the former looks more blue than black. Its price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999 in India.

Customers will also get a Rs 1,500-worth instant discount bank offer with select banks. Its sale in India will begin today from 1 PM onwards.

iQOO Neo 7 specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 also comes with a relatively larger 6.7-inch display, instead of the 6.6-inch screen on the Neo 6.

The display offers Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The latter ensures better touch inputs while gaming and or doodling on the phone.The company says that the display has obtained HDR 10+ certification and Blue Light certification as well.

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 7 carries the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM technology. To keep the phone cool during intense gaming sessions, there's a large vapour chamber plus multi-layer graphite sheets. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, similar to last year's model. However, the new edition features a new sensor that promises better images.

The primary camera is accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras, and there's no ultra-wide camera. On the front, the iQOO Neo 7 comes with a 16-megapixel camera. The camera app is also getting some new features. For instance, there's a Vlog mode to help upcoming creators make Instagram-Reel-style videos. Users can also dual-view video recording mode that uses the front and back cameras simultaneously.

As mentioned, the battery specs have been improved in the latest iteration. The iQOO Neo 7 carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging. The charger with a Type-C port is included in the box.

The Neo 7 also comes with more 5G band support (11 bands). Other features include dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.