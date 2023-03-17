iQOO Neo 8 could launch soon, tipped to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check leaked specs

The iQOO Neo 8 is said to launch soon in China. Its predecessor was announced in the country in October 2022 and the company is now rumoured to bring the latest version to the country. Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked some of the specifications of the iQOO Neo 8. It is said to come with a flagship chipset, a high-resolution display, support for fast charging and more. The leak suggests that this could take on the likes of the OnePlus 11R, which is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 39,999. Here is everything we know so far about the iQOO Neo 8 smartphone.

The cited source claims that the company will launch two models – a standard and Pro version. The iQOO Neo 8 Pro could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, whereas the regular model is tipped to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip. The Neo 8 series is tipped to arrive with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

We could see a 1.5K display on the iQOO Ne 8 series, as per the tipster. The screen will also have support for high-frequency PWM dimming. There is no information on the display sizes of the phones. But, if the company retains the old phone's display size, then we could see a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel on the Neo 8.

The company is tipped to provide support for 120W fast charging on upcoming phones. There are no details on battery capacity. The brand has offered a 5,000mAh battery on a lot of phones and so, there are chances that it might offer the same with the upcoming releases as well.

In terms of optics, the tipster claims that the iQOO Neo 8 could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. The tipster also reported that the Neo 8 Pro could sport a 1/1.5-inch camera sensor, but it didn't reveal details about all the sensors.

The iQOO Neo 7 was announced in China in October 2022 and it was recently made available in the Indian market. The company took around four months to bring the device to India and so, it isn't expected to make the Neo 8 available anytime soon. This is just a prediction based on the previous launch. There is a possibility that the brand could decide to unveil the phone in India in a few months.

The tipster claims that the iQOO Neo 8 will make its debut in China in May. After China's launch, we expect it to arrive in global regions as well. As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch of the iQOO Neo 8. But, if the brand is planning to announce it, then we should hear about it in the coming weeks.