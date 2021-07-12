iQOO Quest Days sale announced, discounts to be available on iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, and iQOO Z3

iQOO has announced a new milestone, claiming that it has sold over 25 million smartphones globally to date. To celebrate the achievement, iQOO has also announced iQOO Quest Days from July 13 to July 16, as part of which the company will be offering discounts to buyers of its smartphones.

The sale will offer discounts, exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options to those who purchase iQOO 7 series or iQOO Z3 smartphones. This means that the deals will be applicable on the iQOO 7, the iQOO 7 Legend as well as the iQOO Z3 smartphones.

The discount on prices of the smartphones will range from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. The iQOO Z3 will be available at a price cut of Rs 500 during the sale. The iQOO 7 will retail with a price cut of Rs 1000, while the iQOO 7 Legend will sell with a discount of Rs 2,000 on its price.

All customers can avail the reduced prices through the use of Amazon coupons. In addition, there will be an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on all three smartphones during the sale. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for all three. The EMI period, however, differs for all three.

While iQOO Z3 will come with six months, no-cost EMI options, iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend will have that for 9 months and 12 months, respectively. There are no bank deals on offer during the sale.

For those unaware, the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend form the flagship series of iQOO in India. The company has equipped the smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processors, as the latter uses the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Other highlights of the devices include a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 66W Flash Charge, 48-megapixel triple-lens camera setup at the back and more. The iQOO 7 Legend was launched in partnership with BMW M Motorsport in India and carried the company's iconic tricolour logo as part of its design.

The iQOO Z3, on the other hand, is the more pocket-friendly offering by the company that is equipped with a Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset. It comes with a 55W Flash Charge, 120Hz display, 64-megapixel Autofocus primary camera and a five-Layer Liquid Cooling System to keep the device cool.

The iQOO Z3 retails for a starting price of Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The iQOO 7 is priced at Rs 31,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM, while the iQOO 7 is priced at Rs 39,990 for similar memory configurations.