iQOO Quest Days sale: Discounts and exchange offers on iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5, iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO has once again announced a sale on its line of smartphones. Known as the iQOO Quest Days, the sale brings several discounts and offers on a total of four iQOO smartphones. These include offers like no-cost EMI, exchange offers and more.

iQOO Quest Days sale starts today, that is January 5, and will go on till January 8, 2022. The sale will be observed on the iQOO smartphones listed on the Amazon India website. Thanks to this, customers can also avail Amazon discounts on top of the price cuts that the iQOO smartphones are currently seeing.

Interestingly, the iQOO Quest Days sale will also bring a permanent price drop on the price of iQOO 7. The vanilla model of the iQOO 7 series used to start retailing at a price of Rs 29,990 for the base variant. Following the iQOO sale, the device will now be up for purchase at a price of Rs 27,990, observing a Rs 2,000 discount permanently.

As for the other iQOO smartphones, hrere are all the offers you stand to avail during the iQOO Quest Days sale.

iQOO Quest Days offers

Two other iQOO phones are also observing a price drop during the iQOO Quest Days sale. One is the top-end variant of the iQOO 7 series, better known as the iQOO 7 Legend. The phone that has a usual price tag of Rs 39,990 will be available for a price of Rs 36,990 during the sale. This marks a Rs 3,000 upfront discount on the phone during the sale.

Other than this, iQOO Z3, the entry-level offering of iQOO, is also available for sale with a discount of Rs 2,000. This brings its effective price down to Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There are, of course, other offers too.

iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5 and the iQOO 7, for instance, will be eligible for an Amazon discount coupon of Rs 2,000 each, further bringing their prices down. The iQOO 7 Legend is not included in this offer.

There is also an exchange offer on three iQOO phones, namely iQOO Z5, iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend. The first two will get Rs 3,000 off on exchange of an old smartphone, while the iQOO 7 Legend will be eligible for Rs 4,000 off under the offer. No cost EMIs are also available on all four devices.