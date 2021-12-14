iQOO Quest Days sale on Amazon: iQOO 7 Legend, Z5, and Z3 available with discounts and other offers

iQOO has announced iQOO Quest Days sale wherein the smartphone manufacturer is offering discounts and other offers on its range of smartphones. Buyers of iQOO smartphones during the sale will be able to avail up to Rs 3,000 off through Amazon coupons on the phones.

The iQOO Quest Days sale started on December 13, i.e. Monday and will go on till December 16, 2021, which is Thursday. During the sale, popular smartphones of the brand including its top-of-the-line iQOO 7 series in India, iQOO Z5 and iQOO Z3 will be up for sale at a discount.

Here is a look at all the savings you can make on iQOO sale under the iQOO Quest Days sale.

iQOO 7 series

Both iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend will retail with a discounted price during the sale. A visit to the Amazon store shows that the base model of the iQOO 7 is up for grabs at a price of Rs 29,990, down from its original retailing price of Rs 31,990. A similar Rs 2,000 discount can be availed on all memory options of the phone, including the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Similarly, price of the base variant of iQOO 7 Legend is down to Rs 36,990 under the iQOO Quest Days sale. This marks a Rs 3,000 discount on its usual price of Rs 39,990. Note that all these discounts are available through Amazon coupons which can be applied at the product page on Amazon India website. Buyers will have to make sure to check the box right next to the coupon discount.

In addition to the discounts, buyers will be able to opt for no-cost EMI options on the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. There is a 9-months no cost EMI available on iQOO 7 and a 12-months no cost EMI on iQOO 7 Legend.

iQOO Z3 5G

The entry option on the iQOO lineup, iQOO Z3 is retailing for Rs 17,990 after a Rs 2,000 discount during the iQOO Quest Days sale. The same coupon discount can also be applied for the step-up variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Buyers of iQOO Z3 5G will also be able to avail a no-cost EMI option on the phone of up to 9 months.

iQOO Z5

The most recent addition to this lineup, the iQOO Z5 is also experiencing a discount of Rs 2,000 during the iQOO Quest Days sale. This brings its usual price of Rs 23,990 down to Rs 21,990. In addition, there is also a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months available on its purchase.

All the iQOO smartphones on sale will also be eligible for an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000, apart from the iQOO Z3 5G, which comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000.