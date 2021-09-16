iQOO Z5 launch confirmed for September 23, to come with Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz display

iQOO has confirmed the launch date for the iQOO Z5 in a recent online post. Taking to Weibo, the company confirmed that its new smartphone will be launched on September 23. Though it is yet unclear if the Z5 will be the only model to debut, or if the company will launch the rumoured iQOO Z5 Pro and iQOO Z5x alongside.

From what is known about the smartphone so far, iQOO Z5 will come with a curved display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It is also expected to feature 5G connectivity and faster charging. If the speculations are anything to go by, iQOO might also launch the iQOO Z5 Pro and iQOO Z5x along with the vanilla model.

iQOO has now made some of these speculations official. In a teaser post on Weibo, the company announced the launch date for the iQOO Z5. The launch has been scheduled for 2:30 pm CST Asia (12pm IST) on September 23 in China. Another image confirms some other specifications of the device, including a Snapdragon 778G, UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Subsequent images shared by iQOO on Weibo show a front panel of the device. It can be seen sporting very slim bezels on all sides along with a punch-hole selfie camera in the middle of the display. Volume rockers and power button can be seen on the right edge of the device.

iQOO Z5 will also feature some audio improvements over the Z3. The smartphone will come with dual stereo speakers for surround sound and will support Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless.

As for other specifications, iQOO Z5 is rumoured to come with a curved full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There might be a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The device will likely run Android 11 out-of-the-box and ship with up to 8GB RAM. Other rumours have indicated at a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery that will feature 44W fast charging.

iQOO might also debut a more pocket-friendly version of the iQOO Z5, i.e. the iQOO Z5x. The smartphone will compromise on some aspects for a lower price point, like a 90Hz AMOLED display instead of the 120Hz option and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 in place of the Snapdragon chipset on the iQOO Z5.