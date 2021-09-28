iQOO Z5 launched: Key specifications, India price, and features

The Vivo subsidiary iQOO is slowly establishing itself in the midrange market with some interesting value for money offerings. In order to gain further control, the brand has launched iQOO Z5. This new smartphone takes over the iQOO Z3, which arrived in June this year. iQOO Z5 launched a couple of days ago in China, and now the brand has brought it to India.

The smartphone features a square camera module on the rear, while on the front, it gets a flat hole-punch display. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. iQOO Z5 is powered by a Snapdragon 778 SoC, a 120Hz LCD display and a 5000mAh battery. The camera department features a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The base variant of iQOO Z5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at Rs 23,990. Here's everything you need to know about the iQOO Z5.

iQOO Z5: key specifications and features

--iQOO Z5 takes over the midrange iQOO Z3. The brand has made a few changes to design over the last iteration. The rear camera module is slightly wider now, and the lens placement has changed a bit. A punch-hole camera has replaced the dewdrop notch now. That said, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is still in its place.

--The iQOO Z5 sports a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778 SoC. This chipset is based on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 642L GPU. iQOO Z5 is offered in two RAM and storage configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO Z5 launched in India

--Furthermore, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. There's a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.45 aperture lens on the front. Additional camera features include Night Mode, Pro mode, AR stickers and more.

--The iQOO Z5 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. iQOO claims up to 21.3 hrs of video playback and 6.8 hours of gaming on a single charge. In terms of connectivity, it has support for 5G (n77/n78 band), USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, tri-band Wi-Fi and more.

iQOO Z5 India price

iQOO Z5 is made available in two configurations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs. 23,990. While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage goes for Rs 26,990. It will be offered in Arctic Dawn and Mystic Space colour options. The iQOO Z5 will launch on October 3, the same day when Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to begin.