iQOO Z5 with Snapdragon 778G, 5000mAh battery launched in India, price starts at Rs 23,990

iQOO Z5 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990. The device debuts a week after its launch in China and much like other iQOO offerings, promises powerful specifications at a decent price. Some highlights of this include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a large 5000 mAh battery.

iQOO Z5 is now on sale and ready for shipping in India. The new iQOO smartphone comes in two finishes and two storage options. Here is a look at all of these in detail.

iQOO Z5 price and availability

iQOO Z5 will be available at a price of Rs 23,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 26,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour choices - Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn.

As for the retail channels. The iQOO Z5 will be available through the Amazon India website and the online iQOO store starting today, that is September 27.

iQOO Z5 specifications

iQOO Z5 sports a 6.67-inch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is surrounded by 3.94 mm bezels and features a 3.9 mm punch-hole selfie camera in the middle.

It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and features Vivo's Extended RAM technology that brings 4GB of extra memory to use under high-performance demands. Out-of-the-box, the iQOO Z5 runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

For optics, the iQOO Z5 sports a triple-lens camera setup at the back that features a 64-megapixel main sensor with AutoFocus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel lens for macro shots. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

iQOO says that it has added a VC soaking plate on the Z5 that enables a VC liquid cooling system for optimum performance on the Z5 during gaming. It also features an Ultra Model 2.0. In addition, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and dual speakers on each side for surround sound.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that also features fast-charge support of up to 44W. It weighs 193.15 grams and measures 8.49mm in thickness.