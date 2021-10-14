iQOO Z5x teaser image reveals design and specifications, to debut on October 20

Shortly after the launch of the iQOO Z5, the company seems to be gearing up to announce a new variant to the smartphone. New sightings on the internet indicate that the device will be called iQOO Z5x and will mark its debut on October 20.

The information comes from a new poster shared by iQOO on Weibo. The poster does not reveal much information about the smartphone yet but it does provide a glimpse of it, for some takeaways. The most noticeable feature is that the device will come with a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The camera setup looks pretty much like the rectangular-shaped camera modules seen on other iQOO devices. It houses an LED flash too, placed right below the two camera lenses.

Other information that we can gather from the posters is that the iQOO Z5x will sport the volume rockers and the power button on the right edge, just like what is seen on the iQOO Z5. It is likely that this power button will double up as a fingerprint sensor.

Another image spotted by GSM Arena shows that the Z5x will come with a 5,000mAh battery, same as the one seen on the iQOO Z5. The chin of the smartphone is also visible in this image, showing a USB Type-C port, speakers on one side of it and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the other.

From what can be seen in the image, iQOO Z5x will come in two colour variants - Black and Orange. More details on the smartphone are yet awaited and it is likely that iQOO will share the same in the week's buildup to its launch.

Once out, the iQOO Z5x will be the more affordable variant of the iQOO Z5. iQOO Z5 was introduced recently in India at a starting price of Rs 23,990. There is another variant on sale that promises a higher RAM and storage and retails for Rs 26,990.

Highlights of the iQOO Z5 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, up to 12GB RAM and a triple-lens camera setup at the back. We recently had a chance to experience the new iQOO Z5 for over a week, and you can read all about our experience with the new iQOO smartphone here.