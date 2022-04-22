iQOO Z6 4G to launch alongside iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India on April 27

iQOO has confirmed the launch of the Z6 Pro 5G in India. The company will launch its new Z-series smartphone in India on April 27. Alongside the Z6 Pro 5G, the company has also confirmed the launch of the iQOO Z6 4G.

Earlier this year, the company launched a 5G version of the vanilla IQOO Z6. The phone was a rebadged version of the Vivo T1 5G. The 4G version, as expected, will come with a different set of specifications compared to the 5G model.

As per rumours, the Z6 4G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It might be available with up to 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery and support 44W fast charging out of the box. The 5G variant has the same battery capacity but comes with a much slower 18W fast charging support.

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will have a 180Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of cameras, the Z6 4G could sport a dual-camera setup. It will feature a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For video calls and selfies, the device will feature a 16MP front camera sensor.

iQOO's latest budget smartphone will run Android 12 OS out of the box. It will have a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port for Charging and Data Transfer. The device will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock.

In terms of pricing, the report states that iQOO Z6 4G could come with a starting price of Rs 14,999. In comparison, the 5G variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 15,499. The 4G model will debut in two colours Black and Blue.

iQOO has not confirmed the key specifications of the 4G model. Therefore, it is advised to take the leaked specs with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, the Z6 Pro 5G will come with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a 64MP triple-camera setup. The device will also come with 66W fast charging support for the 4500 mAh battery.