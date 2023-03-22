iQOO Z6 5G gets a price cut in India, but is it worth buying right now?

The iQOO Z6 5G has received a price cut in India just after the launch of the iQOO Z7 smartphone. The company has announced that the mid-range device can now be bought for less than Rs 15,000. There is also a discount offer on bank cards. But, is the iQOO Z6 5G phone worth buying in 2023 now that the new version is available in India? Let's find out.

iQOO Z6 5G vs iQOO Z7: Price in India

The iQOO Z6 5G model's price has dropped to Rs 14,499. The device was originally announced for Rs 15,499. This means that the 5G phone has received a discount of Rs 1,000. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The price cut is only visible on the official website of the company.

The new iQOO Z7 is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also a discount offer of Rs 1,500 on the ICICI and HDFC bank credit cards. This will bring down the price by a certain margin if you have the card.

iQOO Z6 5G: Is it worth buying over the iQOO Z7?

The iQOO Z7 5G is definitely a better phone than its predecessor, but it is priced a little higher and people will have to spend more than Rs 15,000 to buy it. The iQOO Z6 is also a good enough device because of the price that it is selling for right now.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that offered us lag-free performance with basic usage involving calling, messaging, and social networking. You can also play casual games and graphically demanding games are also playable, but at low settings. The device has a 120Hz display that you don't usually get with most of the phones in its price range. However, this one has an LCD screen, which is also quite vibrant and an average user won't have much of an issue. The display is about 6.58-inch in size.

As for photography, the device offers pretty saturated images in some of the scenarios, but people will get decent shots for their Instagram account. The added bonus of this 5G phone is that the company is providing long-term software support. It will be delivering two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches. The handset was launched with Android 12 out of the box, so it is eligible to receive Android 14 OS as well. It features a big enough 5,000mAh battery unit under the hood and it has support for only an 18W fast charge.

If you can extend your budget by around Rs 4,500, then you should buy the new iQOO Z7 smartphone. It comes with better features, such as a faster MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera. You also get an AMOLED panel with this model and support for faster 44W charging. The device also features an IP54 rating for protection from some water splashes.