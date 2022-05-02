iQOO Z6 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 12,999: Here's how the deal works

The iQOO Z6 5G is currently selling on Amazon at a discounted price. The device comes with features like a Snapdragon 695 processor, a 120Hz FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. It was launched in India in March and it has now received a price cut just a few weeks after the launch. But, there is a catch. Here's everything you need to know.

iQOO Z6 5G is available at a low price: Here's how the deal works

The iQOO Z6 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 15,499. But, you can get this 5G smartphone for just Rs 13,999. This basically means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,500. But, you will also have to compromise on the charger. Amazon isn't offering a charger in the retail box and customers will only get the smartphone out of the box.

There is also Rs 1,000 instant discount on the ICICI bank credit card. So, if you have this card, then you will be able to purchase the iQOO Z6 5G at an effective price of Rs 12,999. The mentioned price is for the 4GB RAM + 128Gb storage model. If you want the charger as well, then you will have to pay Rs 15,499, which is the original price of the phone.

iQOO Z6 5G: Specifications, features

As for the specifications, the smartphone features a 6.58-inch display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and a 90.61 per cent screen to body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the iQOO Z6 is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

It is equipped with a five-layered liquid cooling system, which iQOO says will reduce CPU temperature by around 10 degrees and surface temperature of the back panel by around 3 degrees. The iQOO Z6 5G sports a typical 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 18W fast charging, which the company says will offer a 100 per cent charge in about two hours. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel bokeh camera.