iQOO Z6 5G launched in India, price starts from Rs 15,499

The iQOO Z6 smartphone has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 15,499. The announcement comes just a few weeks after the launch of the more premium iQOO 9 series phones. The new iQOO Z6 is a 5G smartphone and is focused on budget-conscious users. With this, the company is targeting those who are looking for a device at around Rs 15,000 with features like a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6nm power-efficient Snapdragon chipset.

The iQOO Z6 has a boxy design with a waterdrop-style notched display and a rectangular camera module at the back, which houses three cameras. It will be made available in blue and black colour options. Here's everything you need to know about the iQOO Z6 in terms of price, sale date and specifications.

iQOO Z6 launched: Price in India, sale date, specifications

The new iQOO Z6 is being offered in three configurations and the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 15,499. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,999. There is a Rs 2,000 discount offer on the HDFC bank. So, if you have this bank card, then you get the device at an effective price of Rs 13,999. It will go on sale on March 22 via Amazon.

As for the specifications, the handset sports a 6.58-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, and a 90.61 per cent screen to body ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The iQOO Z6 5G features a large 5,000mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. It has support for 18W fast charging, which the company says will offer a 100 per cent charge in about two hours.

The iQOO Z6 is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is equipped with a five-layered liquid cooling system, which iQOO says will reduce CPU temperature by around 10 degrees and surface temperature of the back panel by around 3 degrees. In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

