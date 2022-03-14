iQOO Z6 5G launching in India on March 16; price and key features revealed ahead of launch

It seems that iQOO is not done yet as the company is now planning to launch the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in India on March 16. The announcement for the launch comes just a few weeks after it launched three phones under the iQOO 9 series. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed some of the key features and price range of the upcoming phone.

Amazon has published a dedicated page for the product, which says that the iQOO Z6 5G will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. At this price range, the company will be offering a cooling system for better thermal management, 120Hz display, a Snapdragon chip, and more. The device will likely be available for purchase through Amazon. Here's everything we know so far about the handset.

iQOO Z6 5G: Expected features, specs

The Amazon listing has confirmed that the iQOO Z6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is based on a 6nm process. Furthermore, it has a five-layered liquid cooling system, which the company claims will reduce CPU temperature by around 10 degrees and surface temperature of the back panel by around 3 degrees. The same chip is also powering the Poco X4 Pro that was recently launched.

The listing shows that Snapdragon 695 has managed to score more points on the AnTuTu benchmarking site than the Snapdragon 750G chipset. It has scored 4,10,563 points, which is higher than 3,92,543 points registered by the other Snapdragon SoC.

The iQOO Z6 features a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, and 90.61 per cent screen to body ratio. The rest of the features are yet to be officially revealed by the company. It is being said that the device could be offered in two configurations, such as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

To recall, iQOO Z5 offered a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 44W fast charging. There are chances that the new one will have the features. It could offer a triple rear camera setup that we get on its predecessor. It is expected to run on the Android 12 OS. The company recently launched three phones with the latest Android OS, so there are chances that the upcoming handset will also have the Android version.