iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and Z6 4G launched in India: Price and specifications

The iQOO Z6 Pro has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 23,999. It is the latest 5G phone in the Rs 25,000 segment. Apart from this, the brand has also announced the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 that will be on sale for Rs 14,499. The 5G variant won't cost you much and is selling in India for Rs 15,499. Here's everything you need to know about the new phones.

iQOO Z6 Pro, and iQOO Z6 4G: Price in India

The iQOO Z6 Pro price in India will start from Rs 23,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The ICICI and Kotak bank cardholders will be able to buy the handset at a discounted price of Rs 22,999, as per the company. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB model that is priced at Rs 28,999. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant will cost Rs 28,999. It will be available in two colors, including Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky.

The iQOO Z6 4G is priced at Rs 14,499 and for the same price, one will get a 4GB + 128GB storage model. The device is also being offered with 6GB + 128GB variant, which will be on sale for Rs 15,999. Both the iQOO phones will be available for purchase via Amazon.

iQOO Z6 Pro: Specifications, features

The newly launched iQOO Z6 Pro 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen that operates at Full HD+ resolution. It has 1,300nits of peak brightness, a 91.1 percent of body ratio, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. This one doesn't have a 120Hz refresh rate and you get a 90Hz display. The good thing is the panel is HDR 10+ certified, so users will be able to enjoy high-quality content. The device is equipped with a punch-hole display design, which houses a single selfie camera.

The iQOO Z6 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC, similar to the Realme 9 SE. It is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The mid-range smartphone even has Z-axis linear motor for a better experience in shooting games like PUBG. The mid-range handset ships with the latest Android 12 OS out of the box.

While the company is pitching this as a gaming phone, it doesn't have a 5,000mAh battery. There is a 4,700mAh battery unit and the company is also shipping a 66W fast charger in the retail box. The bundled charger is said to offer a 50 percent charge in about 18 minutes.

For photography, there is a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. One will also be able to record up to 4K videos at 30fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Lastly, the iQOO Z6 Pro even offers RAM extension feature. With this device, users will be able to extend up to 4GB of RAM, which can be done using the phone's internal storage.

iQOO Z6 4G: Key specifications

The iQoo Z6 4G, on the other hand, packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device ships with Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera. This one has a 5,000mAh battery unit under the hood, which has support for 44W FlashCharge. The company is claiming that the bundled charger can provide a 50 percent charge in about 27 minutes.