iQOO Z6 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Is it worth buying under Rs 25,000?

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is now on sale in India and you can even get it at a discounted price. The 5G phone is listed on Amazon for Rs 23,999, but the device can be bought for less than Rs 20,000 via the e-commerce site. The device was launched just a few days back and is being promoted as a "powerful" mid-range phone for gamers. Is it really a good 5G phone that one should consider buying under Rs 25,000? Read on to find out.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G sale offer on Amazon

Amazon is offering a Rs 1,000 discount coupon on the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and once you apply it, customers will be able to buy it at an effective price of Rs 22,999. This amount will be visible on the checkout page. The ICICI bank credit cardholders can avail Rs 3,000 instant discount on this phone, which will effectively bring down the price to Rs 19,999. The original retail price of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is Rs 23,999.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Key specifications

The device has a 6.44-inch AMOLED 90Hz screen that operates at Full HD+ resolution. It has 1,300nits of peak brightness, a 91.1 per cent body ratio, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. It runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. While the company is pitching this as a gaming phone, it doesn't have a 5,000mAh battery. There is a 4,700mAh battery unit and the company is also shipping a 66W fast charger in the retail box.

There is a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. One will also be able to record up to 4K videos at 30fps. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Yes, the iQOO Z6 Pro can be on your buying list only if you are looking for a device that can deliver good enough gaming and general performance. I had little to no issues in playing games like Battleground and Genshin Impact, but keep your expectations in check as some of the heavy titles were running pretty smoothly only on low or medium graphics settings. It is designed for those who want an attractive mid-range 5G phone that is capable of offering solid performance and a good content viewing experience.

You get a good HDR 10+ AMOLED display, fast charge support, and the battery optimization is also decent. But, you will have to compromise on some other areas. There are no stereo speakers and a headphone jack. The camera is not on par with the competition as its rivals are capable of offering a better photography experience in the same price range. You can read our detailed review here to know more about the latest iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone. So, what are the other options? One can also consider the Realme 9 Pro+ or the Xiaomi 11 Lite.