iQOO Z6 Pro confirmed to launch in India on April 27: Expected specs and price

The iQOO Z6 Pro will be announced in India on April 27. The company has finally confirmed the launch date of its new smartphone. It has already launched the standard iQOO Z6, so it is now gearing up to unveil the Pro version of the device. The Z6 was the first phone from the brand in the Rs 15,000 price range. iQOO has revealed some key features and price of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro. Here's everything you need to know.

iQOO Z6 Pro: Expected price in India

Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has confirmed that the iQOO Z6 Pro will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. It is selling the iQOO Z6 with a starting price of Rs 15,499. It seems that the brand is covering all price points with different smartphone launches. iQOO just recently launched the iQOO 9 SE for Rs 33,990 and the iQOO 9 for Rs 42,990. The Z6 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon and other platforms.

iQOO Z6 Pro: What to expect

Apart from the price range, iQOO has also revealed that its latest phone will be powered by the same chip that one will find inside the more expensive iQOO 9 SE. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC. The iQOO Z6 Pro will also have VC Liquid Cooling tech for heat dissipation. The device will have support for 66W FlashCharge.

The rest of the features are still unknown. It is expected to come with a typical punch-hole display design, a big battery, a high refresh rate display, and more. The official image of the IQOO Z6 Pro shows that the handset will sport dual cameras at the back, which is a bit surprising as its cheaper version has three cameras at the back.

The iQOO Z6 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It even includes a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The standard version also offers a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge.