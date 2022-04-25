iQOO Z6 Pro key specifications officially revealed ahead of India launch

The iQOO Z6 Pro is all set to launch in India on April 27 and ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications have already been revealed, leaving very little to imagine. This will be a 5G mid-range phone that is set to arrive with a Snapdragon chip, fast charging support, AMOLED HDR 10+ screen, and more. The company has already revealed the price range of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro phone and its design is not a mystery anymore. Here's everything you need to know about the device.

The iQOO Z6 Pro will be priced in India between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. We will have to wait for a few more days for the exact pricing and sale details. Currently, we do know that the new 5G phone will be able to purchase via Amazon as the device has already been listed on this e-commerce site. The brand is already selling the standard iQOO Z6 model in India with a starting price of Rs 15,499. It is now launching the Pro version of the device with slightly better specifications.

The official Amazon listing for the iQOO Z6 Pro reveals that the device will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, which is also found inside the recently launched Realme 9 SE. The latter is currently selling in India for Rs 19,999. iQOO is promoting its new Z6 Pro phone as a new phone for those who want a gaming phone at a more accessible price.

The device doesn't have a typical 5,000mAh battery that you mostly get with mid-range phones. It features a 4,700mAh battery under the hood, as per the Amazon listing. The company has also provided support for 66W fast charging and iQOO is claiming that the bundled charger can top up the battery from zero to 50 percent in about 18 minutes.

The listing reveals that the iQOO Z6 Pro has support for the extended RAM feature. One will be able to extend the phone's RAM by up to 4GB, which will be possible using internal storage. Furthermore, the 5G phone is equipped with Z-axis linear motor for a better experience in shooting games like PUBG. The device even has a VC liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation.

Amazon has also confirmed the camera setup of the phone. One will see a 64-megapixel triple camera system at the back of the phone and a single sensor on the front. The details of the front camera are currently unknown. But, we do know that the rear camera setup has an ultra-wide-angle and macro sensors.

The iQOO Z6 Pro has a typical design. There is a waterdrop-style notched display, instead of a punch-hole display design, which is more popular. The panel is HDR 10+ certified, which is something that you rarely get at a lower price range. The screen measures 6.44-inch in size and it has support for 1,300nits of peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. The display operates at Full HD+ resolution.