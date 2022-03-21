iQOO Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy F23: Which is a better deal under Rs 20,000?

Smartphone brands like iQOO, Vivo, Samsung, Redmi, Realme, among others have recently unveiled new devices under the Rs 20,000 price bracket in the country. Two of the newly launched smartphones are the iQOO Z6 and the Samsung Galaxy F23, which go against one another in terms of specifications as well as price. Read on if you want to find out which between the iQOO Z6 and the Samsung Galaxy F23 offers a better deal.

Prices in India compared

Both the iQOO Z6 and the Samsung Galaxy F23 start under the Rs 20,000 price bracket. The iQOO Z6 starts at a price of Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM model. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants come at a price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. If you are an early buyer of this device, you get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on shopping with your HDFC bank card (credit and debit) on Amazon and iQOO India eStore. The bank discount offer will drop the price of the phone to Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM model. The price of the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM version drops to Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The smartphone goes on sale for the first time on March 22.

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 starts at Rs 17,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version comes at a slightly higher price of Rs 18,499. Both these models of the Galaxy F23 are already available through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores across India.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is currently selling the Galaxy F23 at an introductory price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB model, while the 6GB RAM version is available at a price of Rs 16,999. Additionally, customers purchasing the Samsung device using ICICI Bank cards get Rs 1,000 instant cashback.

Display

The Samsung smartphone offers a slightly bigger screen than the iQOO Z6. The Galaxy F23 includes a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The iQOO Z6, on the other hand, features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080x2408 pixels resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Processor

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable further via a microSD card. In comparison, the iQOO Z6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB storage via microSD card.

Variants

The Galaxy F23 is available in two variants, while the iQOO Z6 comes in three versions. The base model of the Samsung devices comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the top-end model packs 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with support for expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The iQOO Z6 comes in three storage models -- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB storage via microSD card. The smartphone also comes with 6GB virtual RAM expansion support.

Software

Both the iQOO Z6 and the Samsung Galaxy F23 run on the Android 12 operating system with Funtouch OS 12 and One UI 4.1 on top, respectively. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has promised two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the Galaxy F23.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F23 features a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy F23 5G includes an 8-megapixel sensor inside the Infinity-U display.

The iQOO Z6 also features a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens coupled with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The bokeh camera mode, however, is limited to the 6GB and 8GB models only. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 shooter for selfies and video chats.

Battery

Both the Galaxy F23 and the iQOO Z6 are backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Samsung device comes with support for 25W fast charging, while the iQOO Z6 includes 18W charging support in the box.

iQOO Z6 vs Samsung Galaxy F23: which is a better deal?

Both the iQOO Z6 and the Samsung Galaxy F23 make for a great deal for the price. While we are yet to test the phones, on paper, the Samsung phone appears to be a powerhouse. It comes packed with a much more powerful hardware system, better optics, as well as a faster charging speed. For the price, the iQOO Z6 also offers powerful hardware and camera specifications alongside 6GB virtual RAM expansion support.