iQOO Z7 5G confirmed to launch in India on March 21, will be priced under Rs 20,000

The iQOO Z7 5G is all set to launch in India on March 21. The company has confirmed the launch event on Twitter and even revealed that the device is aimed at Gen-Z. iQOO is claiming that its new 5G phone is "Fully Loaded" and "packed with features." The iQOO Z7 launch event will start at 12:00PM and people will be able to watch the livestream via iQOO's YouTube channel.

Ahead of the launch, the company's CEO Nipun Marya revealed a few specifications in an interview with Gadgets360. He confirmed that the iQOO Z7 will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support. Amazon has teased the launch of the 5G phone, which reveals that the device will have a dual camera setup at the back. It will have a boxy design with chiseled side frames.

This time around, the brand is launching the device with a MediaTek chip instead of Snapdragon which it offered with the previous one. The iQOO Z7 will be powered by a Dimensity 920 SoC. The smartphone will ship with Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. The device has support for 44W fast charging tech. The company is claiming that the bundled charger will take 25 minutes to charge the battery from 1 percent to 50 percent.

Marya says that the iQOO Z7 is "exclusively designed for the Indian market." Boasting about the phone, he asserted that this affordable device packs an "ultra-bright AMOLED display." This one also has a fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO Z7 will be priced under Rs 20,000, which is something that the company's CEO has confirmed. This is not surprising because the iQOO Z6 was launched in the same segment and sold for Rs 15,499. The price of the new version will likely be higher than its predecessor because of the upgraded features. The new 5G phone will be made available in a blue gradient finish, as per the teasers posted by the company.

The rest of the details are unknown as everything will be revealed officially on March 21. As of now, there is no confirmation on memory options. The iQOO Z7 will likely be available for purchase via Amazon, considering the e-commerce giant has started teasing the launch of the phone on its platform.