iQOO Z7 5G live video surfaces online ahead of March 21 India launch, design and specs leaked

The iQOO Z7 5G will launch in India on March 21. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone's hands-on video has surfaced online, which reveals its full design. The video by the popular Indian YouTube channel Trakin Tech also confirms some of its key specifications. iQOO's new smartphone comes just weeks after the company launched the iQOO Neo 7 5G in India. While the iQOO Neo 7 5G is designed for users looking for a smartphone around the Rs 30,000 bracket, the upcoming iQOO Z7 5G will be targeted towards users with a tighter budget. The phone may cost around Rs 20,000 in India.

In terms of design, the video reveals the phone's AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. This is a considerable upgrade over the LCD panel on the last-gen iQOO Z6. The display has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, according to the video.

The iQOO Z7 5G may use a PMMA-like material on the back, which is technically plastic but leaves a glass-like smooth and glossy finish. The video highlights that the power and volume keys are placed on the right side of the smartphone, while the rear cameras are placed inside a rectangular module. The camera module has two large cutouts for the dual rear cameras. The phone has a flat-edge design, similar to iPhone 12 and above.

iQOO has also confirmed the iQOO Z7 5G includes MediaTek's Dimensity 920 SoC, the predecessor of the Dimensity 930 SoC that features on the newly launched Moto G73 5G. The video points out that the rear camera system on the iQOO Z7 5G includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) to capture stable videos.

The primary camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps. As per the video, other supported modes include HD recording and Full-HD recording at 60fps. We can also notice some commonly available features, such as HDR and ultra anti-shake mode on the camera. Details about the secondary camera remain unclear, but it is likely going to be a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor. Motorola, on the other hand, has changed the game by introducing wide and ultra-wide camera sensors on their latest G73 5G, therefore, ditching underwhelming 2-megapixel sensors.

The iQOO Z7 5G reportedly features a 120Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge technology support, and 5G connectivity. The front may also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device is said to come in two storage variants, both with 128GB of internal storage. The base variant may offer 6GB of RAM, while the top variant may come with 8GB of RAM.