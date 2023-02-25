iQOO Z7 expected to launch in India soon, poster teased online: check out expected specifications and price 

Looks like iQOO is not done launching phones yet. After launching the iQOO 11 and iQOO Neo 7, the company is now set to launch the successor to the iQOO Z6, the iQOO Z7. The poster of the upcoming smartphone was teased on social media. The iQOO Z6 was made official in China in August 2022. The smartphone arrived in two variants, including the iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x. The iQOO Z6 Lite was launched in September 2022.

The CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya, recently teased a new smartphone from the company on social media. The smartphone is part of the Z-series, and is called the iQOO Z7. The image he posted showed a smartphone covered with a veil, and had the letters "Z7" in the background. The picture showed the back of the phone, which had a rectangular camera module with two sensors, and also had OIS. The iQOO branding was at the bottom centre of the panel.

In the poster, the smartphone is shown in a teal colour, but it may come in other colours as well. However, there is no information yet about when the phone will be launched, how much it will cost in India, or its specifications.

Noted tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with PriceBaba, has revealed that iQOO Z7 will come in two variants, including the QOO Z7 5G and the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, with model numbers I2207 and I2213. The devices were codenamed I2207 and I2213. In China, the iQOO will launch the iQOO Z7 and the iQOO Z7x.

On a related note, iQOO recently launched the Neo 7 in India. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999 in India. The iQOO Neo 7 features a 6.7-inch display with Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM technology. For keeping the smartphone cool during intense gaming sessions, there's a large vapour chamber plus multi-layer graphite sheets.

In terms of the optics, the iQOO Neo 7 includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, similar to last year's model. However, the new edition features a new sensor that promises better images.