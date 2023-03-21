iQOO Z7 India launch today: How watch livestream, price, specs and more

The iQOO Z7 will go on sale in India today, March 21, at 1 PM. Before the official sale, the company will introduce the device in a virtual presentation at 12 PM. Fans can watch the live stream on iQOO India's YouTube channel.

Ahead of the official launch, iQOO has already announced the price of the iQOO Z7, a highly unusual move by a smartphone brand. The iQOO Z7 will be offered in two storage options, and the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 18,999. The second option, with 8GB of RAM and the same storage configuration, is priced at Rs 19,999.

As a part of the early sale, the iQOO Z7 will be available with a bank offer worth Rs 1,500. That means users can get the phone effectively for Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. There's also going to be the option to buy the phone with a no-cost EMI payment method.

iQOO has also revealed some specifications of the iQOO Z7 ahead of launch today. The phone will appear in two colours (black and blue), and there's a rectangular camera deck on the back that adopts a glossy black finish. The bottom portion of the back dons the iQOO branding. The frame of the phone will likely be polycarbonate to keep the price low. Like the last-gen iQOO Z6, the new iQOO Z7 is designed for performance-focused users who like gaming.

The iQOO Z7 features MediaTek's Dimensity 920 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. It is also one of the first phones in the segment to carry a 64-megapixel camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation). The primary camera uses Samsung's ISOCELL GW3 sensor and supports 4K video recording at 30fps. Other photography modes that users can play with on the camera app include Vlog mode and Super night mode.

Another big upgrade is the 44W fast charging and 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The latter offers Full-HD+ resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. There's also an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. iQOO also promises that the iQOO Z7 can attain a 50 per cent charge in 25 minutes with the bundled 44W adapter.

The package will likely include a transparent silicone case to add an extra layer of durability. Like most phones above the Rs 15,000 range, the iQOO Z7 will support 5G, but there's also support for Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 offers several advantages over its predecessor Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), such as faster speeds, better range, and improved reliability.