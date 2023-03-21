iQOO Z7 launched in India; check price, specifications, other details

iQOO expanded its affordable category in India with the launch of its newest phone, iQOO Z7 on Tuesday. The company has said that it is the first phone that is exclusive to India.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, the phone has surpassed benchmarks with the highest AnTuTu score of more than 485K, the company said in a statement.

It is equipped with 64MP OIS camera which is claimed to be the first in India. It also features 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint.

The iQOO will have a Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. It also packs in about 1300 nits of brightness.

The display also offers 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is also equipped with Schott Xensation UP glass protection, IP54 rating and is HDR 10+ certified. It also packs a 4500mAh battery.Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “The response we have witnessed for the previously launched Z series products was truly overwhelming. Our consumer’s trust in our product helps us bring new path-breaking performance-oriented smartphones that not just satisfies the needs of our consumers but are segment-leading in multiple aspects.

The device also features 1TB expandable storage along with Extended RAM 3.0 that boosts the performance of 8GB RAM to that 16GB RAM.

The smartphone camera setup is paired with a 16MP front camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera and a 64MP OIS rear camera system with GW3 sensor.

The company has also claimed that the smartphone will offer lag-free switching between different apps with a smooth operating experience even with almost 27 apps running in the background.

The smartphone also features gamers-centric features such as Motion Control in the Ultra Game Mode that comes with six motion control options (left-hand lifting, right-hand lifting, left-leaning, right-leaning, horizontal forward pressing, and horizontal backward pressing) and corresponding illustrations.

The company is focusing on content creators who use their phones. "The phone has been specifically designed to provide an unparalleled photography and videography experience to the content creators, who can now make 4K@30 FPS videos to capture moments of their life. This feature also adds flexibility to the videos with respect to editing. It also features Super Night Mode and captures the true colors and brightness on the go," the statement said.

The smartphone will be available at an effective price of INR 17,499 on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store.