IRCTC soon starting online food ordering service via WhatsApp, here are the details

IRCTC is planning to launch its WhatsApp food ordering service across more train routes soon. With the help of an artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot, IRCTC will allow its train passengers to order food through a WhatsApp number or enquiry-related e-catering service and book meals.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) last year launched its online food delivery service on certain trains through WhatsApp number +91 8750001323. After getting feedback on the service, the Railway is planning to widen the services across more train routes.

"WhatsApp communication for e-catering services is implemented on selected trains and passengers. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains," PTI cited the statement of the Railways.

Notably, the IRCTC launched its e-catering service through its website, ecatering.irctc.co.in, and the "Food on Track" app. The implementation of the e-catering service through WhatsApp is divided into two phases and the first phase has already been completed.

In the first phase, IRCTC travellers who have booked e-tickets received a message from a business WhatsApp number. The messages provided them with the option to opt-in for the e-catering service. After receiving the message, travellers were able to book meals of their choice from selected restaurants available at their stations through the IRCTC e-catering website. The food ordering service was direct without the need to download any app.

Now for the second phase, Railways will offer the interactive WhatsApp meal booking and delivery system to more travellers across various travel routes. Users will be able to manage and ask all queries related to e-catering services and book meals through the official WhatsApp number.

Currently, IRCTC's e-catering service is serving approximately 50,000 meals to customers every day through both the website and the app. The e-catering service allows train travellers to book meals from their homes before boarding or while on the train.

Once the service will be available on more routes, it will offer a convenient and efficient way for travellers to order meals while travelling by train.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at how you can order food using the IRCTC e-catering website.

How to order food online in train

- Go to ecatering.irctc.co.in

- Enter your PNR number.

- Now search for restaurants available to order food near your selected train station.

- Place your order and pay on delivery or using an available online method.

- The meal will be delivered to you on your seat once you reach your selected station.