Is Adam Back Satoshi Nakamoto? New bitcoin theory sparks debate

A new theory has revived Bitcoin’s biggest mystery.

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, has once again come under scrutiny, with a fresh investigation suggesting that British cryptographer Adam Back could be the person behind the name.

A report by The New York Times claims that evidence gathered from emails, forum posts and historical cryptography records points strongly to Back. However, the claim remains unproven and disputed.

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A mystery that began in 2008

The story of Bitcoin began in 2008 when a person using the name Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System. In 2009, Satoshi mined the first Bitcoin block, known as the Genesis Block, marking the birth of the network.

Between 2009 and 2010, Satoshi actively collaborated with developers on forums such as Bitcointalk. But by 2011, Satoshi disappeared completely, leaving behind a final message that the project was in “good hands.” Since then, there has been no confirmed communication from the creator.

Why Adam Back is being linked to Satoshi

The NYT report draws connections between Back’s earlier work and the foundations of Bitcoin. Back is best known for inventing Hashcash, a system designed to prevent email spam using proof-of-work, a concept that later became central to Bitcoin.

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The investigation highlights similarities in writing style, use of British English, formatting habits and technical thinking between Back and Satoshi’s known communications. It also notes that Back was cited in the original Bitcoin white paper.

Emails from 2008 show that Satoshi had reached out to Back while working on Bitcoin. Traditionally, this has been seen as proof that they are different individuals. However, the report suggests these interactions could have been a deliberate attempt to maintain anonymity.

Denial and lack of proof

Despite the renewed attention, Back has denied being Satoshi Nakamoto.

i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas. — Adam Back (@adam3us) April 8, 2026

The broader crypto community has also remained cautious. Over the years, dozens of individuals have been named as possible candidates, but none of the claims has held up.

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Experts often point out that the only definitive proof would be access to Satoshi’s original Bitcoin holdings, believed to be worth billions. These wallets have remained untouched since 2011.

To be sure, this is not the first time someone has been identified as Satoshi.

In 2024, an HBO documentary named Peter Todd as the creator, a claim he dismissed as “ludicrous.” The same year, a British man, Stephen Mollah, publicly claimed to be Satoshi, but failed to gain credibility.

Earlier, a 2014 report by Newsweek pointed to Dorian Nakamoto, who denied any involvement.

In 2015, investigations by Wired and Gizmodo named Australian computer scientist Craig Wright. Wright later claimed to be Satoshi, but his assertions were widely rejected. A UK High Court eventually ruled that he was not the creator of Bitcoin.

More than 15 years after Bitcoin’s creation, the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto continues to remain one of the biggest unanswered questions in the tech world.

