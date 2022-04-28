Is Elon Musk trying to ditch Twitter deal by shitposting? Some believe so

Earlier this week, Twitter announced that it had accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout deal — a move the Tesla CEO believes will correct the course of the microblogging platform. Musk wants Twitter to promote free speech and maybe his idea of free expression includes criticism of the company and its employees. Less than 48 hours after the deal was announced, Musk publicly and gleefully was criticising Twitter and its existing employees. On Wednesday, Musk attacked Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's chief legal officer and took potshots at how the company does content moderation on the website.

The first time he did so, it seemed just Musk being Musk. But the way he has raised the ante in one day is raising some eyebrows among experts. This is because the deal Musk has signed with Twitter to purchase the company for $44 billion includes a clause that says he would not "disparage" Twitter or its employees pending the completion of the deal.

Some experts now say that it is as if Musk wants to back out of the deal and to ensure that Twitter terminates it, he is taking potshots at the company so that cause about the " disparage" could be triggered.

What disparagement clause

According to the details of the deal filed with the US regulators, Musk "shall be permitted to issue tweets about the merger" but he, by all means, cannot "disparage the company or any of its representatives."

On Tuesday night, Musk attacked Gadde and criticised her for limiting the reach of a news story in 2020. "Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate," Musk tweeted against Gadde. He was referring to Twitter's decision that restricted tweets about an article based on seemingly hacked material related to the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden. The story was broken by NYPost by questionable sources as part of Donald Trump's team. Many mainstream media publications in the US steered clear of the story.

A few hours later, after his first tweet against Gadde, he posted a meme featuring her. Besides Gadde, Musk also targeted Jim Baker, another Twitter employee.

It is not clear if Musk's attack on Gadde and Twitter is a violation of the "disparage" clause or not, but his tweets are raising a buzz that he apparently doesn't want to buy Twitter anymore and that he is looking for a way to get out of the deal. They believe that Musk is trying to ditch the Twitter deal by shitposting — something Musk is notorious for.

And the reasons why he might not want to go through with the purchase of Twitter are many. One significant analysis of it comes from Reuters, which has published an opinion piece titled: Elon Musk probably won't buy Twitter. The main argument in the piece is that Twitter is more trouble for Elon Musk because he has to first — and on priority — run Tesla before anything else. For example, Tesla is an almost one trillion-dollar company while Twitter rarely crosses a valuation of $40 billion. And Tesla has a big China-angle to it, which will get disturbed if Elon Musk also owns Twitter, a website that is banned in China.

Twitter too hot to handle

On Twitter, there have been some more arguments. One of them is that, so far, investors are not liking the direction Twitter and Musk are taking. The stock price in the last few days is flat, or rather has slid down after a brief jump, and the potential value of Twitter is diminishing. At the same time, the price of Tesla stock is down sharply because investors seem to be spooked about Musk giving attention to Twitter. In fact, in the last couple of days, the valuation of Tesla has gone down by over $100 billion.

Then there is the talk of potential trouble headed Musk's way as soon as he becomes the owner of Twitter. Just a day ago, the EU warned him that Twitter will have to follow the EU laws on information and misinformation or else it will be fined or even blocked in Western Europe.

However, Kara Swisher, one of the top journalists in Silicon Valley, feels that Musk's tweeting is nothing more than mind games aimed at Twitter employees.

When Musk targeted Gadde again on Wednesday night, Twitter's former CEO Dick Costolo replied to him. He said, "what's going on? You're making an executive at the company you just bought the target of harassment and threats."

This quote was tweeted by Kara, who said: "What's going on: He's trying to goad people into leaving and it's an odious way of doing it. Speaking of which, you can be sure to keep up with the payments he needs to make, there will have to be significant layoffs at twitter. He'd rather they quit, than pay them out."