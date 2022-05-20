Is Musk target of Left's political conspiracy? He thinks so

Tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has responded to the sexual harassment charges against him in a tweet.

Business Insider reported on Friday that a corporate flight attendant was paid $250,000 as hush money to settle a sexual misconduct claim in 2017.

Musk took to Twitter to respond to this. He re-quoted an old tweet from 2021 saying that a scandal involving him should be called ‘Elongate’.

The tech entrepreneur had also tweeted earlier in the day that the allegations made against him are because of his political views. He also said that these allegations would not deter him from fighting for the good future and free speech of the common people.

It is worth noting that recently Musk had attacked the Democratic party and US President Joe Biden in a slew of Tweets last week. Musk also went after Democratic party's Alexandria Occasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders in the past month. And the latest developments against him seem to be a part of a broader political conspiracy, Musk thinks.

The billionaire had also announced that his recent altercation with the Left would lead to ‘dirty tricks’ and ‘campaigns against him’.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.



But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.



In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.

But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.

Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022 As per the Business Insider report, In 2018, SpaceX allegedly paid $250,000 to a flight attendant who accused Elon Musk of sexual harassment.

The media report claimed that Musk sexually harassed the flight attendant in 2016. The report claimed that the flight attendant accused him for displaying his genitals and massaging her leg without her consent. According to the article, he allegedly offered to buy her a horse in lieu for a massage.

Musk has responded to the claims in a Tweet and called them “utterly untrue”. He said,

But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

