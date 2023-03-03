Is someone stalking you? Here’s what it means when you see an AirTag found moving with you alert

AirTag was launched to keep track of items, but of late, the device has been used to stalk people. However, Apple has now started notifying people when an unrecognised AirTag is moving with an iPhone user. Your iPhone alerts you when there is an AirTag that is moving in your close proximity. So when you get an alert like that, you should not take it lightly and check your surroundings and, most importantly, your bags and other items.

"If any AirTag, AirPods, or other Find My network accessory separated from its owner is seen moving with you over time, you'll be notified in one of two ways. These features were created specifically to discourage people from trying to track you without your knowledge," Apple says.

For instance, if you receive an alert on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that an item compatible with the Find My network could be traveling with you, it means that someone may have attached an AirTag or other compatible accessory to an item that you're carrying, such as a backpack or purse. Alternatively, it could mean that you're using someone else's AirPods or another Find My network accessory that they've shared with you.

The whole idea behind the alert is to let you know that the owner of the device or accessory may be able to see its location through the Find My app. This can be helpful if the item is lost or stolen, but it can also be concerning if you are not aware that someone has attached a tracking device to your belongings.

Another reason why you could see an alert is when you are borrowing an AirTag or another item compatible with the Find My network from a member of your Family Sharing group, you can turn off alerts for that item for one day, or indefinitely. This can be done through the Find My app on your device.

However, If you receive an alert that an AirTag that's separated from its owner is moving with you over time, or if your iPhone detects an AirTag that is not with its owner emitting a sound to indicate that it has moved, this alert is displayed: AirTag Found Moving With You. This is another way for Apple to alert you that someone may have attached an AirTag to your belongings without your knowledge, which could potentially be a privacy concern.