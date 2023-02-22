IT company installs software that locks employees' desktops after work hours, reminds them to go home

A small IT company in Madhya Pradesh, Indore, prioritises work-life balance of its employees above anything else. In times when we are continuously hearing about layoffs in the tech world, reports of a company prioritising work-life balance and taking practical steps towards it is indeed heartwarming. Named SoftGrid computers, the company operates from Indore and doesn't allow its employees to work outside their shift hours. It ensures the same by displaying a pop-up on employees' screens when their shift ends, reminding them to go home.

IT company reminds employees to go home after shift ends

An employee of the company, named Tanvi Khandelwal, shared a post on LinkedIn about the same. The post garnered a lot of attention and has over 400k likes at the time of writing this story. Tanvi, in her post, mentioned that her employer supports work-life balance and her system is automatically locked after business hours.

She wrote, "This is not a promotional and imaginary post ! This is the reality of our office !! SoftGrid Computers. My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning. No more calls and mails outside business hours. Isn't this fantastic? So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood! And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment. Cheers to all of us." She also posted a picture of her system displaying the warning.

The notification says, "Warning! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 minutes. Please go home."

Tanvi works as a recruiter at the company and joined in January this year, as per her LinkedIn profile. SoftGrid computers reportedly employs 40 people.

What does the CEO say?

While speaking to ANI, the company's CEO, Ajay Golani, said that the though behind the move is to ensure a good work-life balance for the employees. He also added that this way, the employees will be able to spend more time with their loved ones and families. He said, "The thought behind this is providing employees a good work-life balance so that they can spend time with their families and loved ones."

Another employee, Kritika Dubey, told ANI that the notification helped her leave on time and fulfil other responsibilities at home. Her statement echoes with the CEO's comment and shows that the thought behind displaying the notification really works.

