It costs Amazon more than Rs 5,200 crore to fire 18,000 employees, details here

Amazon's decision to lay off more than 18,000 employees globally came as a shock to many. The tech giant's CEO, Andy Jassy, had confirmed the layoffs in January after reports of the same were doing rounds for quite some time. The layoff process has begun worldwide and in India, nearly 1,000 employees are expected to be fired across departments.

While announcing the layoffs, Andy Jassy had also said that Amazon would be paying severance pay, health benefits, and other necessary support to impacted employees. The tech giant had promised five months of severance pay to the laid-off employees. As per recent reports, the severance packages of all employees combined could cost the company around USD 640 million, which is Rs 5,200 crore approx when converted to INR.

Amazon's severance packages cost

Amazon CFO Brian Olavsky, in an earnings call, revealed the severance package cost incurred by the company and said, "We took a USD 640 million charge tied to the position elimination that we announced in Q4. A lot of that fell into Q1 into mid to late January. So the way to think about it is: for the terminations in January, the salaries for the first 3 weeks are covered in operating results for Q1."

"But the period after that, where there's weeks or months of severance coverage, job placement, a lot of those costs are what the USD 640 million charge was in Q4," he added.

Amazon selling its offices

A couple of days back, reports had surfaced that in order to cope with economic conditions, Amazon is planning to sell some of its offices. A Bloomberg report revealed that the company will be selling an empty office in California that it bought around 16 months ago. The property was bought for USD 123 million in October 2021 in order to lock down some real estate so that it could be used in the future. A source told Bloomberg that Amazon might be incurring a loss on the sale, while another source said that the final price is still being negotiated.

An Amazon spokesperson, Steve Kelly, said in a statement, "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it meets our business needs. As part of this effort, we have decided to explore selling the Metro Corporate Center site. We are happy to be a part of the local community and will continue to deliver for customers from our two delivery stations in Milpitas."