IT firms restrict travel as Iran conflict disrupts tech operations, AWS site hit and Apple shuts UAE stores

Escalating conflict involving Iran is disrupting technology operations across the Gulf, prompting major IT services firms to restrict employee travel to West Asia as security risks intensify.

Companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have issued advisories limiting non-essential travel to the region, according to media reports.

Employees have been asked to avoid affected countries until the situation stabilises, while firms with significant delivery operations in the Gulf are shifting workloads to other locations to maintain uninterrupted services.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks across several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, in retaliation for strikes on its territory, raising fears of broader regional instability.

AWS data centre impacted

Amazon.com said one of its cloud computing facilities in the UAE was struck by unidentified objects, triggering a fire and forcing a temporary shutdown.

“At around 4:30 AM PST, one of our Availability Zones (mec1-az2) was impacted by objects that struck the data centre, creating sparks and fire,” Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on its service health dashboard.

Emergency responders temporarily cut power to the facility, disrupting connectivity, and the company warned that restoring full service could take several hours.

AWS advised customers to shift workloads to other availability zones or regions, adding that other facilities in the UAE remained operational.

Apple closes UAE operations

Apple has temporarily shut its offices and five retail stores across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain as a precaution, according to local reports. The closures are expected to last until at least March 3.

The UAE government has also urged private-sector companies to implement remote working arrangements and avoid physical attendance at workplaces.

Iranian strikes have targeted airports, infrastructure and urban areas across Gulf states, causing casualties and widespread disruption to business activity and travel.