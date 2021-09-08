Itel Vision 2S launched: Key specifications and price in India

Itel has launched a new affordable smartphone in the country. This smartphone called Itel Vision 2S is made available for Rs 6999. Itel offers this device in three colour options - Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue. The Itel Vision gets a polycarbonate rear with a rectangular module and a capacitive fingerprint reader. Whereas on the front, it gets a dew-drop display.

Itel Vision 2S sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset and paired with upto 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device features a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA lens. In addition, there's a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. A 5000mAh battery powers this device.

Itel Vision 2S: Specs and features

--The Itel Vision 2S is the latest affordable offering from the brand. The sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model of this device goes for Rs 6,999. At this price, the smartphone will be competing with the likes of Redmi 9A, Realme C2, Poco C3 and more.

--As mentioned before, Itel Vision 2S features a polycarbonate rear that holds a rectangular camera module and a capacitive fingerprint scanner. On the flip side, it gets a dew drop display with minimal bezels. The power button and the volume rockers are placed to the right. Whereas the micro-USB port and the 3.5 are positioned at the bottom and top, respectively. Moreover, the Itel Vision 2S is available in three colour options- Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue.

Front and rear panel of Itel Vision 2S

--The Itel Vision gets a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a pixel density of 269 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz. The chipset is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the smartphone features dual rear cameras consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a VGA lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The Itel Vision 2S is powered by a 5000mAh battery which claims to provide 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time. Finally, the device runs Android 11(Go Edition).

Itel Vision 2S India price

The Itel Vision 2S is an entry-level offering from the brand. It is made available in a sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant that goes for Rs 6,999. Interestingly, the device comes with a VIP offer that allows you to replace the broken display within 100 days of purchase for free.